426 Iverson Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Beautiful home in perfect neighborhood of Dilworth. House has been fully remodeled. Tons of light and tons of classic character. Kitchen and living room are spacious and designed for entertaining. Washer & dryer included.Pet friendly with fenced yard (woof)! 1 block to South Blvd and 5 minutes to uptown.

Beautiful home in perfect neighborhood of Dilworth. House has been fully remodeled. Tons of light and tons of classic character. Kitchen and living room are spacious and designed for entertaining. 1 block to South Blvd and 5 minutes to uptown.