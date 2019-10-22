MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Beautiful home in perfect neighborhood of Dilworth. House has been fully remodeled. Tons of light and tons of classic character. Kitchen and living room are spacious and designed for entertaining. Washer & dryer included.Pet friendly with fenced yard (woof)! 1 block to South Blvd and 5 minutes to uptown. Beautiful home in perfect neighborhood of Dilworth. House has been fully remodeled. Tons of light and tons of classic character. Kitchen and living room are spacious and designed for entertaining. 1 block to South Blvd and 5 minutes to uptown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 426 Iverson Way have any available units?
426 Iverson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Iverson Way have?
Some of 426 Iverson Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Iverson Way currently offering any rent specials?
426 Iverson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Iverson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Iverson Way is pet friendly.
Does 426 Iverson Way offer parking?
Yes, 426 Iverson Way offers parking.
Does 426 Iverson Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 Iverson Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Iverson Way have a pool?
No, 426 Iverson Way does not have a pool.
Does 426 Iverson Way have accessible units?
No, 426 Iverson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Iverson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Iverson Way does not have units with dishwashers.