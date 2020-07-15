4235 Amherst Villa Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This quaint, affordable 3-bedroom town home with a 1-car garage is located in the desirable Steele Creek area!



The kitchen has a pantry and a tiered breakfast bar with room for seating, and is open to the family room with a fireplace and TV niche. The light-filled dining area offers access to the private rear patio. Master suite features include a beautiful tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity. Both secondary bedrooms are spacious with vaulted ceilings.



Located in the desirable Steele Creek area, you will enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation, including the Charlotte Premium Outlets. Only a short drive to fun in the sun on and off Lake Wylie at McDowell Nature Preserve. Enjoy a day of rides and fun at Carowinds only a short drive away!



Pets conditional.



Schedule a self guided tour. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**