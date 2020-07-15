All apartments in Charlotte
4235 Amherst Villa Ct

4235 Amherst Villa Court · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4235 Amherst Villa Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Griers Fork

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This quaint, affordable 3-bedroom town home with a 1-car garage is located in the desirable Steele Creek area!

The kitchen has a pantry and a tiered breakfast bar with room for seating, and is open to the family room with a fireplace and TV niche. The light-filled dining area offers access to the private rear patio. Master suite features include a beautiful tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity. Both secondary bedrooms are spacious with vaulted ceilings.

Located in the desirable Steele Creek area, you will enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation, including the Charlotte Premium Outlets. Only a short drive to fun in the sun on and off Lake Wylie at McDowell Nature Preserve. Enjoy a day of rides and fun at Carowinds only a short drive away!

Pets conditional.

Schedule a self guided tour. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 Amherst Villa Ct have any available units?
4235 Amherst Villa Ct has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 Amherst Villa Ct have?
Some of 4235 Amherst Villa Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 Amherst Villa Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4235 Amherst Villa Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 Amherst Villa Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4235 Amherst Villa Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4235 Amherst Villa Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4235 Amherst Villa Ct offers parking.
Does 4235 Amherst Villa Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 Amherst Villa Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 Amherst Villa Ct have a pool?
No, 4235 Amherst Villa Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4235 Amherst Villa Ct have accessible units?
No, 4235 Amherst Villa Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 Amherst Villa Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 Amherst Villa Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
