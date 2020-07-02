Rent Calculator
4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM
4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B
4233 Margaret Wallace Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4233 Margaret Wallace Road, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
- Nice duplex sitting on large lot. 2 bedroom and 2 bath. Available now. Call Jane 704 281-6096 for appointment or more information.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4997197)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B have any available units?
4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B offer parking?
No, 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B have a pool?
No, 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4233 Margaret Wallace Rd Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
