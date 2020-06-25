All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 9 2019 at 3:57 PM

4230 Parkdale Drive

4230 Parkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4230 Parkdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 Parkdale Drive have any available units?
4230 Parkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4230 Parkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4230 Parkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 Parkdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4230 Parkdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4230 Parkdale Drive offer parking?
No, 4230 Parkdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4230 Parkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 Parkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 Parkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 4230 Parkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4230 Parkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4230 Parkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 Parkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 Parkdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 Parkdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 Parkdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
