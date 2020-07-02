Rent Calculator
423 W 8th Street #78
Last updated October 3 2019 at 4:57 AM
1 of 1
423 W 8th Street #78
423 West 8th Street
Location
423 West 8th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
3rd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and skyline views. Open floor plan with hard wood and ceramic tile flooring. This condo over looks the pool and is in move in ready condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 423 W 8th Street #78 have any available units?
423 W 8th Street #78 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 423 W 8th Street #78 currently offering any rent specials?
423 W 8th Street #78 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 W 8th Street #78 pet-friendly?
No, 423 W 8th Street #78 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 423 W 8th Street #78 offer parking?
No, 423 W 8th Street #78 does not offer parking.
Does 423 W 8th Street #78 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 W 8th Street #78 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 W 8th Street #78 have a pool?
Yes, 423 W 8th Street #78 has a pool.
Does 423 W 8th Street #78 have accessible units?
No, 423 W 8th Street #78 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 W 8th Street #78 have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 W 8th Street #78 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 W 8th Street #78 have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 W 8th Street #78 does not have units with air conditioning.
