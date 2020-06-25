Rent Calculator
423 Edgegreen Drive
423 Edgegreen Drive
423 Edgegreen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Springfield - Updated Brick Ranch convenient to 77, Costco, and Renaissance Park!
(RLNE5767174)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 423 Edgegreen Drive have any available units?
423 Edgegreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 423 Edgegreen Drive have?
Some of 423 Edgegreen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 423 Edgegreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
423 Edgegreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Edgegreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Edgegreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 423 Edgegreen Drive offer parking?
No, 423 Edgegreen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 423 Edgegreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Edgegreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Edgegreen Drive have a pool?
No, 423 Edgegreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 423 Edgegreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 423 Edgegreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Edgegreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Edgegreen Drive has units with dishwashers.
