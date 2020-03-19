Rent Calculator
4222 Grant Martin Drive
4222 Grant Martin Drive
4222 Grant Martin Drive
No Longer Available
4222 Grant Martin Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have any available units?
4222 Grant Martin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have?
Some of 4222 Grant Martin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4222 Grant Martin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Grant Martin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Grant Martin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4222 Grant Martin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Grant Martin Drive offers parking.
Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222 Grant Martin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have a pool?
No, 4222 Grant Martin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have accessible units?
No, 4222 Grant Martin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 Grant Martin Drive has units with dishwashers.
