4222 Grant Martin Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

4222 Grant Martin Drive

4222 Grant Martin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Grant Martin Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have any available units?
4222 Grant Martin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have?
Some of 4222 Grant Martin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Grant Martin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Grant Martin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Grant Martin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4222 Grant Martin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Grant Martin Drive offers parking.
Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222 Grant Martin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have a pool?
No, 4222 Grant Martin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have accessible units?
No, 4222 Grant Martin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Grant Martin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 Grant Martin Drive has units with dishwashers.
