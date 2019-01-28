Ready to Move In! Pet friendly. Recently updated kitchen. Hardwoods throughout. Cozy sunroom. Huge lot close to Cotswold, Uptown and more. Quiet neighborhood loaded with trees. 3 beds and 2 full baths. 2 Car Garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4221 Tangle Drive have any available units?
4221 Tangle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4221 Tangle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Tangle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Tangle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4221 Tangle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4221 Tangle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4221 Tangle Drive offers parking.
Does 4221 Tangle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Tangle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Tangle Drive have a pool?
No, 4221 Tangle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Tangle Drive have accessible units?
No, 4221 Tangle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Tangle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 Tangle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 Tangle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 Tangle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.