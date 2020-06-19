All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4215 The Plaza Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4215 The Plaza Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

4215 The Plaza Road

4215 The Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4215 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute bungalow with beautiful hardwood floors. Fully fenced yard with large utility building. Close to Uptown. Renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 The Plaza Road have any available units?
4215 The Plaza Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4215 The Plaza Road currently offering any rent specials?
4215 The Plaza Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 The Plaza Road pet-friendly?
No, 4215 The Plaza Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4215 The Plaza Road offer parking?
No, 4215 The Plaza Road does not offer parking.
Does 4215 The Plaza Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 The Plaza Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 The Plaza Road have a pool?
No, 4215 The Plaza Road does not have a pool.
Does 4215 The Plaza Road have accessible units?
No, 4215 The Plaza Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 The Plaza Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 The Plaza Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 The Plaza Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 The Plaza Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte