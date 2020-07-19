421 Goosedown Court, Charlotte, NC 28216 Firestone - Garden Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute Ranch Home with 3BR/2BA - Cute ranch home located in Griers Grove subdivision! This home has laminated hardwood flooring in living/dining area, kitchen has lots of storage, fresh paint, very convenient to I85/I485 access
(RLNE1835218)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 Goosedown Ct have any available units?
421 Goosedown Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 421 Goosedown Ct currently offering any rent specials?
421 Goosedown Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.