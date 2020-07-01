Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
4208 Water Oak Road
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4208 Water Oak Road
4208 Water Oak Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4208 Water Oak Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cotswold - Cute brick home with hardwood floors & fenced in back yard. Conveniently located in the desirable neighborhood of Cotswold!
(RLNE4407033)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4208 Water Oak Road have any available units?
4208 Water Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4208 Water Oak Road have?
Some of 4208 Water Oak Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4208 Water Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Water Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Water Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 Water Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 4208 Water Oak Road offer parking?
No, 4208 Water Oak Road does not offer parking.
Does 4208 Water Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Water Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Water Oak Road have a pool?
No, 4208 Water Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 4208 Water Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 4208 Water Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Water Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 Water Oak Road has units with dishwashers.
