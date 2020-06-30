All apartments in Charlotte
4200 Donnybrook Place

Location

4200 Donnybrook Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3BR ranch home in the Windsor Park Subdivision of East Charlotte. Hardwood flooring. Fresh interior & exterior paint. Remodeled bath. Fenced rear yard. Move-in ready. In-neighborhood elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 Donnybrook Place have any available units?
4200 Donnybrook Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 Donnybrook Place have?
Some of 4200 Donnybrook Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 Donnybrook Place currently offering any rent specials?
4200 Donnybrook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 Donnybrook Place pet-friendly?
No, 4200 Donnybrook Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4200 Donnybrook Place offer parking?
Yes, 4200 Donnybrook Place offers parking.
Does 4200 Donnybrook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 Donnybrook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 Donnybrook Place have a pool?
No, 4200 Donnybrook Place does not have a pool.
Does 4200 Donnybrook Place have accessible units?
No, 4200 Donnybrook Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 Donnybrook Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 Donnybrook Place has units with dishwashers.

