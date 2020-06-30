4200 Donnybrook Place, Charlotte, NC 28205 Windsor Park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3BR ranch home in the Windsor Park Subdivision of East Charlotte. Hardwood flooring. Fresh interior & exterior paint. Remodeled bath. Fenced rear yard. Move-in ready. In-neighborhood elementary school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
