Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

418 Iverson Way

418 Iverson Way · No Longer Available
Location

418 Iverson Way, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Dilworth Cottage - Beautiful home in perfect neighborhood. House has been fully remodeled. Tons of light and tons of classic character. Kitchen and living room are spacious and designed for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops and all appliance. Fenced in yard and very large garage. Washer/dryer hookup. 3 blocks to Light Rail & 5 mins to uptown. HVAC unit is only 3-years old. Tenant pays all utilities.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Iverson Way have any available units?
418 Iverson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Iverson Way have?
Some of 418 Iverson Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Iverson Way currently offering any rent specials?
418 Iverson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Iverson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Iverson Way is pet friendly.
Does 418 Iverson Way offer parking?
Yes, 418 Iverson Way offers parking.
Does 418 Iverson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Iverson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Iverson Way have a pool?
No, 418 Iverson Way does not have a pool.
Does 418 Iverson Way have accessible units?
No, 418 Iverson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Iverson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Iverson Way has units with dishwashers.
