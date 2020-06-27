MOVE IN SPECIAL - Dilworth Cottage - Beautiful home in perfect neighborhood. House has been fully remodeled. Tons of light and tons of classic character. Kitchen and living room are spacious and designed for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops and all appliance. Fenced in yard and very large garage. Washer/dryer hookup. 3 blocks to Light Rail & 5 mins to uptown. HVAC unit is only 3-years old. Tenant pays all utilities. Dilworth Cottage - Beautiful home in perfect neighborhood. House has been fully remodeled. Tons of light and tons of classic character. Kitchen and living room are spacious and designed for entertaining. 3 blocks to Light Rail & 5 mins to uptown. Tenant pays all utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 418 Iverson Way have any available units?
418 Iverson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Iverson Way have?
Some of 418 Iverson Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Iverson Way currently offering any rent specials?
418 Iverson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Iverson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Iverson Way is pet friendly.
Does 418 Iverson Way offer parking?
Yes, 418 Iverson Way offers parking.
Does 418 Iverson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Iverson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Iverson Way have a pool?
No, 418 Iverson Way does not have a pool.
Does 418 Iverson Way have accessible units?
No, 418 Iverson Way does not have accessible units.