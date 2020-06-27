418 Iverson Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Dilworth Cottage - Beautiful home in perfect neighborhood. House has been fully remodeled. Tons of light and tons of classic character. Kitchen and living room are spacious and designed for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops and all appliance. Fenced in yard and very large garage. Washer/dryer hookup. 3 blocks to Light Rail & 5 mins to uptown. HVAC unit is only 3-years old. Tenant pays all utilities.

