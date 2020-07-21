All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 416 Leecrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
416 Leecrest Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

416 Leecrest Drive

416 Leecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

416 Leecrest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,002 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5048273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Leecrest Drive have any available units?
416 Leecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Leecrest Drive have?
Some of 416 Leecrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Leecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 Leecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Leecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Leecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 416 Leecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 416 Leecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 416 Leecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Leecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Leecrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 416 Leecrest Drive has a pool.
Does 416 Leecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 Leecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Leecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Leecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte