All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4131 Millennium Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4131 Millennium Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:59 PM

4131 Millennium Drive

4131 Millennium Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Eagle Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4131 Millennium Ave, Charlotte, NC 28217
Eagle Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Convenient access of the highly desirable Billy Graham Library and Renaissance Park from this newly built town-home will not disappoint. Warm hardwood flooring and cool and neutral colors are inviting.

The immense upgraded kitchen features elegant granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large island and plenty of cabinet space . Two sliding double doors lead out to the back deck. Lots of room for those family gatherings or entertaining family and friends. Enjoy this homes beautiful Work/Live Den located downstairs.

The enormous master bedroom is located on the top level of this home. The exceptional master bath must be experienced and features tiled flooring, a large beautifully tub/shower.

If you're excited to experience great living in a great area, this one is a must see! NOTE: This home come unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Millennium Drive have any available units?
4131 Millennium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Millennium Drive have?
Some of 4131 Millennium Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Millennium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Millennium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Millennium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Millennium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4131 Millennium Drive offer parking?
No, 4131 Millennium Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4131 Millennium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4131 Millennium Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Millennium Drive have a pool?
No, 4131 Millennium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Millennium Drive have accessible units?
No, 4131 Millennium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Millennium Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 Millennium Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Catalyst
255 W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte