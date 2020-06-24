All apartments in Charlotte
4131 Merlane Drive
4131 Merlane Drive

4131 Merlane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Merlane Drive, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Visit North End Park Today!!! Scandinavian inspired Modern design, equipped with Solar Panels, and built with with GREEN in mind, the Visby Floor Plan is sure to speak to you! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, it is ready to be yours. This home has sought after upgrades to include smart home technology, Cosmos Quartz counters, Ecru Kronoswiss flooring, Custom Cabinetry and GE Stainless Steele Appliances to name a few. Enjoy park views year round from your private master bedroom balcony overlooking the 73 acre Sugaw Creek Park. We are located just north of the NoDa Arts District in North End, 10 to 15 minutes from Center City Charlotte, a few blocks from the new Blue Line Sugar Creek Light Rail Station, and within minutes of all the restaurants, shops, tap rooms and breweries Charlotte and the North Side have to offer.

Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless Smart Home, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.

No Section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Merlane Drive have any available units?
4131 Merlane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Merlane Drive have?
Some of 4131 Merlane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Merlane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Merlane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Merlane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4131 Merlane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4131 Merlane Drive offer parking?
No, 4131 Merlane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4131 Merlane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Merlane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Merlane Drive have a pool?
No, 4131 Merlane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Merlane Drive have accessible units?
No, 4131 Merlane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Merlane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 Merlane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
