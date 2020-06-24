4131 Merlane Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel key fob access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Visit North End Park Today!!! Scandinavian inspired Modern design, equipped with Solar Panels, and built with with GREEN in mind, the Visby Floor Plan is sure to speak to you! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, it is ready to be yours. This home has sought after upgrades to include smart home technology, Cosmos Quartz counters, Ecru Kronoswiss flooring, Custom Cabinetry and GE Stainless Steele Appliances to name a few. Enjoy park views year round from your private master bedroom balcony overlooking the 73 acre Sugaw Creek Park. We are located just north of the NoDa Arts District in North End, 10 to 15 minutes from Center City Charlotte, a few blocks from the new Blue Line Sugar Creek Light Rail Station, and within minutes of all the restaurants, shops, tap rooms and breweries Charlotte and the North Side have to offer.



Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless Smart Home, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.



No Section 8.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.