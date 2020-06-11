Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4119 Folkston Drive.
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4119 Folkston Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4119 Folkston Drive
4119 Folkston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Charlotte
Windsor Park
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
4119 Folkston Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Fantastic brick ranch. Hardwood floors. Newer windows. Granite in kitchen and baths. Large bedrooms. Screen porch. Owner will consider an 18-month lease rate. Must see!
(RLNE3325968)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4119 Folkston Drive have any available units?
4119 Folkston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4119 Folkston Drive have?
Some of 4119 Folkston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4119 Folkston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Folkston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Folkston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4119 Folkston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4119 Folkston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4119 Folkston Drive offers parking.
Does 4119 Folkston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Folkston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Folkston Drive have a pool?
No, 4119 Folkston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Folkston Drive have accessible units?
No, 4119 Folkston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Folkston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Folkston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
