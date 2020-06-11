All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4119 Folkston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4119 Folkston Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4119 Folkston Drive

4119 Folkston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4119 Folkston Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Fantastic brick ranch. Hardwood floors. Newer windows. Granite in kitchen and baths. Large bedrooms. Screen porch. Owner will consider an 18-month lease rate. Must see!

(RLNE3325968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Folkston Drive have any available units?
4119 Folkston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 Folkston Drive have?
Some of 4119 Folkston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Folkston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Folkston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Folkston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4119 Folkston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4119 Folkston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4119 Folkston Drive offers parking.
Does 4119 Folkston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Folkston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Folkston Drive have a pool?
No, 4119 Folkston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Folkston Drive have accessible units?
No, 4119 Folkston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Folkston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Folkston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte