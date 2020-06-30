All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 411 N. Laurel ave - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
411 N. Laurel ave - 8
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

411 N. Laurel ave - 8

411 N Laurel Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

411 N Laurel Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
An 8 unit apartment building located in the heart of the historic Elizabeth Neighborhood. Easy access to downtown and within walking distance of Independence Park, restaurants, and entertainment on 7th st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 have any available units?
411 N. Laurel ave - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 have?
Some of 411 N. Laurel ave - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
411 N. Laurel ave - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 offer parking?
No, 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 have a pool?
No, 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 have accessible units?
No, 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 N. Laurel ave - 8 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte