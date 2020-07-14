Rent Calculator
4109 Broadview Drive
4109 Broadview Drive
Location
4109 Broadview Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nice ranch home in West Charlotte. 3 large bedrooms, huge kitchen, newer AC unit and large fenced yard. Minutes to I77, Southend and Uptown.
(RLNE5044883)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4109 Broadview Drive have any available units?
4109 Broadview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4109 Broadview Drive have?
Some of 4109 Broadview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4109 Broadview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Broadview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Broadview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Broadview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Broadview Drive offer parking?
No, 4109 Broadview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4109 Broadview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Broadview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Broadview Drive have a pool?
No, 4109 Broadview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Broadview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 Broadview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Broadview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 Broadview Drive has units with dishwashers.
