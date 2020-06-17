All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
4105 Parkdale Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

4105 Parkdale Drive

4105 Parkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4105 Parkdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Parkdale Drive have any available units?
4105 Parkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4105 Parkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Parkdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Parkdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Parkdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Parkdale Drive offer parking?
No, 4105 Parkdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4105 Parkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Parkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Parkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 4105 Parkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Parkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4105 Parkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Parkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Parkdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Parkdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Parkdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
