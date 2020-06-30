All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:06 AM

4104 Glenwood Dr - B

4104 Glenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Glenwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom quad-plex is close to I-85 & close to public transportation . You have easy access to local shops and it is just minutes from Uptown.

Available for a January 14, 2020 move-in.

This unit Features:

* Cozy front porch
* Kitchen with appliances,
* Hardwood floors,
* Window A/C needed
* All electric
* Parking

No pets allowed.

To schedule a viewing please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. To see our other properties, please visit our website at www.k2rental.com .
Renters insurance required.

Schools assigned;

Thomasboro Elementary/Middle
Harding University High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Glenwood Dr - B have any available units?
4104 Glenwood Dr - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 Glenwood Dr - B have?
Some of 4104 Glenwood Dr - B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Glenwood Dr - B currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Glenwood Dr - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Glenwood Dr - B pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Glenwood Dr - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4104 Glenwood Dr - B offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Glenwood Dr - B offers parking.
Does 4104 Glenwood Dr - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Glenwood Dr - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Glenwood Dr - B have a pool?
No, 4104 Glenwood Dr - B does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Glenwood Dr - B have accessible units?
No, 4104 Glenwood Dr - B does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Glenwood Dr - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Glenwood Dr - B does not have units with dishwashers.

