Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:57 PM

4100 Walker Road

Location

4100 Walker Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two story duplex, lots of room, great location. Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that doesn't exceed 35lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Walker Road have any available units?
4100 Walker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Walker Road have?
Some of 4100 Walker Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Walker Road currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Walker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Walker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 Walker Road is pet friendly.
Does 4100 Walker Road offer parking?
No, 4100 Walker Road does not offer parking.
Does 4100 Walker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Walker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Walker Road have a pool?
No, 4100 Walker Road does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Walker Road have accessible units?
No, 4100 Walker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Walker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Walker Road has units with dishwashers.

