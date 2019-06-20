Rent Calculator
4100 Craig Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4100 Craig Avenue
4100 Craig Avenue
Location
4100 Craig Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unfurnished 1 bedroom
18 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4100 Craig Avenue have any available units?
4100 Craig Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4100 Craig Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Craig Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Craig Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Craig Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4100 Craig Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Craig Avenue offers parking.
Does 4100 Craig Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Craig Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Craig Avenue have a pool?
No, 4100 Craig Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Craig Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4100 Craig Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Craig Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 Craig Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 Craig Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 Craig Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
