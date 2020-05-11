All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

408 Long Creek Parkway

408 Long Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

408 Long Creek Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Long Creek Parkway have any available units?
408 Long Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 408 Long Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
408 Long Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Long Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Long Creek Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 408 Long Creek Parkway offer parking?
No, 408 Long Creek Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 408 Long Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Long Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Long Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 408 Long Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 408 Long Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 408 Long Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Long Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Long Creek Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Long Creek Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Long Creek Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
