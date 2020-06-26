408 E. 16th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

- Two bedroom condo just minutes from uptown. Formal dining area and large living room open to kitchen. Each bedroom has its own bath. Walk Score: 43 (somewhat walkable).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4638087)