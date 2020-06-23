All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 9 2019

408 E. 16th Street

408 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 East 16th Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Optimist Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
- Two bedroom condo just minutes from uptown. Formal dining area and large living room open to kitchen. Each bedroom has its own bath. Walk Score: 43 (somewhat walkable).

(RLNE4638087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 E. 16th Street have any available units?
408 E. 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 E. 16th Street have?
Some of 408 E. 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 E. 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 E. 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 E. 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 E. 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 408 E. 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 408 E. 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 408 E. 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 E. 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 E. 16th Street have a pool?
No, 408 E. 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 E. 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 408 E. 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 E. 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 E. 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
