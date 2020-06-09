Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
407 Presidents Court
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
407 Presidents Court
407 Presidents Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
407 Presidents Court, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BD/2.5 BA Home; convenient to public transportation, I77, I485. Very convenient to Restaurants, Entertainment. Minutes from Carrowinds, Uptown and Shopping.
Mini Blinds in the home will be replaced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 407 Presidents Court have any available units?
407 Presidents Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 407 Presidents Court currently offering any rent specials?
407 Presidents Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Presidents Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Presidents Court is pet friendly.
Does 407 Presidents Court offer parking?
No, 407 Presidents Court does not offer parking.
Does 407 Presidents Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Presidents Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Presidents Court have a pool?
No, 407 Presidents Court does not have a pool.
Does 407 Presidents Court have accessible units?
No, 407 Presidents Court does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Presidents Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Presidents Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Presidents Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Presidents Court does not have units with air conditioning.
