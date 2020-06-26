405 W 7th Street Unit

Amenities

Uptown - 4th Ward Condo, available starting July 2019. Two bedrooms, two full bath with open kitchen/living floor plan totaling 1,100 sqft. Featuring: hardwoods, SS kitchen appliances, gas fireplace, washer/dryer & large private balcony. Secured entrances to the building & resident parking. Spaces available for guest parking, rooftop terrace with large gas grills. br Park Plaza Condominiums is a low-rise condo building, nestled in Charlottes Fourth Ward Park and is part of the citys first major historic neighborhood preservation effort, blending century old Victorian homes with upscale condos and townhomes. br Uptown living with the beauty of a park view - large windows & outdoor balcony overlooking 4th Ward Park & uptown skyline. Condo is located directly across the street from the Harris Teeter grocery store. br Walk to uptown restaurants, shops, nightlife, Romare Bearden Park, BB&T Baseball Stadium, Panthers Bank of America Stadium, & Hornets Time Warner Cable Arena, Discovery Place Museum, NC Music Factory, & McColl Center for Visual Art. Have a walking commute to uptown buildings (Duke Energy/BofA/WellsFargo buildings, & more)~Live the most convenient lifestyle you have ever dreamed of living.br Contact: Kevin - call or text for more information or schedule a walk throughbr Rent: $1,850/monthLease Agreement Term: 1-year minimum Security Deposit: $1,850 (1-months rent), upon signing lease - refunded if no damagesSmoking: Not permittedPets: Small pets only & non-refundable pet deposit requirediP