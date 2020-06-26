All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 9 2019 at 8:44 AM

405 W 7th Street Unit

405 W 7th St · No Longer Available
Location

405 W 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Uptown - 4th Ward Condo, available starting July 2019. Two bedrooms, two full bath with open kitchen/living floor plan totaling 1,100 sqft. Featuring: hardwoods, SS kitchen appliances, gas fireplace, washer/dryer & large private balcony. Secured entrances to the building & resident parking. Spaces available for guest parking, rooftop terrace with large gas grills. br Park Plaza Condominiums is a low-rise condo building, nestled in Charlottes Fourth Ward Park and is part of the citys first major historic neighborhood preservation effort, blending century old Victorian homes with upscale condos and townhomes. br Uptown living with the beauty of a park view - large windows & outdoor balcony overlooking 4th Ward Park & uptown skyline. Condo is located directly across the street from the Harris Teeter grocery store. br Walk to uptown restaurants, shops, nightlife, Romare Bearden Park, BB&T Baseball Stadium, Panthers Bank of America Stadium, & Hornets Time Warner Cable Arena, Discovery Place Museum, NC Music Factory, & McColl Center for Visual Art. Have a walking commute to uptown buildings (Duke Energy/BofA/WellsFargo buildings, & more)~Live the most convenient lifestyle you have ever dreamed of living.br Contact: Kevin - call or text for more information or schedule a walk throughbr Rent: $1,850/monthLease Agreement Term: 1-year minimum Security Deposit: $1,850 (1-months rent), upon signing lease - refunded if no damagesSmoking: Not permittedPets: Small pets only & non-refundable pet deposit requirediP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 W 7th Street Unit have any available units?
405 W 7th Street Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 W 7th Street Unit have?
Some of 405 W 7th Street Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 W 7th Street Unit currently offering any rent specials?
405 W 7th Street Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 W 7th Street Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 W 7th Street Unit is pet friendly.
Does 405 W 7th Street Unit offer parking?
Yes, 405 W 7th Street Unit offers parking.
Does 405 W 7th Street Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 W 7th Street Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 W 7th Street Unit have a pool?
No, 405 W 7th Street Unit does not have a pool.
Does 405 W 7th Street Unit have accessible units?
No, 405 W 7th Street Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 405 W 7th Street Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 W 7th Street Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
