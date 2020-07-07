Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4040 Winfield Drive
4040 Winfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4040 Winfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection & hardwood floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4040 Winfield Drive have any available units?
4040 Winfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4040 Winfield Drive have?
Some of 4040 Winfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4040 Winfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Winfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Winfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4040 Winfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4040 Winfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Winfield Drive offers parking.
Does 4040 Winfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 Winfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Winfield Drive have a pool?
No, 4040 Winfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4040 Winfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 4040 Winfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Winfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 Winfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
