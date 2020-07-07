All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4040 Winfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4040 Winfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

4040 Winfield Drive

4040 Winfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4040 Winfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection & hardwood floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Winfield Drive have any available units?
4040 Winfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 Winfield Drive have?
Some of 4040 Winfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Winfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Winfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Winfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4040 Winfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4040 Winfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Winfield Drive offers parking.
Does 4040 Winfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 Winfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Winfield Drive have a pool?
No, 4040 Winfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4040 Winfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 4040 Winfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Winfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 Winfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte