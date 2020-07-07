Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4038 Winfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4038 Winfield Drive
Last updated April 22 2019 at 2:13 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4038 Winfield Drive
4038 Winfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4038 Winfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection & hardwood floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4038 Winfield Drive have any available units?
4038 Winfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4038 Winfield Drive have?
Some of 4038 Winfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4038 Winfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4038 Winfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 Winfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4038 Winfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4038 Winfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4038 Winfield Drive offers parking.
Does 4038 Winfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4038 Winfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 Winfield Drive have a pool?
No, 4038 Winfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4038 Winfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 4038 Winfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 Winfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4038 Winfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte