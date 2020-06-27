All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D

4035 Audubon Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4035 Audubon Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Convenient access of the highly desirable Billy Graham Library and Renaissance Park from this newly built town-home will not disappoint. Warm hardwood flooring and cool and neutral colors are inviting.

The immense upgraded kitchen features elegant granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large island and plenty of cabinet space . Two sliding double doors lead out to the back deck. Lots of room for those family gatherings or entertaining family and friends. Enjoy this homes beautiful Work/Live Den located downstairs.

The enormous master bedroom is located on the top level of this home. The exceptional master bath must be experienced and features tiled flooring, a large beautifully tub/shower.

If you're excited to experience great living in a great area, this one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D have any available units?
4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D have?
Some of 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D pet-friendly?
No, 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D offer parking?
No, 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D does not offer parking.
Does 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D have a pool?
No, 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D does not have a pool.
Does 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D have accessible units?
No, 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D have units with dishwashers?
No, 4035 Audubon Park Dr 1038D does not have units with dishwashers.
