Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:29 PM

4023 Howie Circle

Location

4023 Howie Circle, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Newly renovated home with private back yard. Fenced yard. Convenient location. Hardwood floors. Recent renovation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 Howie Circle have any available units?
4023 Howie Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4023 Howie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Howie Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Howie Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4023 Howie Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4023 Howie Circle offer parking?
No, 4023 Howie Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4023 Howie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 Howie Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Howie Circle have a pool?
No, 4023 Howie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4023 Howie Circle have accessible units?
No, 4023 Howie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Howie Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 Howie Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4023 Howie Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4023 Howie Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
