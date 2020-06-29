401 Wakefield Drive

2 bedroom, 1 bath condo South Charlotte. Convenient to Myers Park and Cotswold. Easy access to Park Rd and 77. Living room and dining room. Central air and gas heat. Wood floors. Most appliances included as is.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
