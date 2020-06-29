All apartments in Charlotte
401 Wakefield Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

401 Wakefield Drive

401 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Barclay Downs
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

401 Wakefield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
2 bedroom, 1 bath condo South Charlotte. Convenient to Myers Park and Cotswold. Easy access to Park Rd and 77. Living room and dining room. Central air and gas heat. Wood floors. Most appliances included as is.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
401 Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 401 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 Wakefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 401 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
No, 401 Wakefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 401 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 401 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 401 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Wakefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 Wakefield Drive has units with air conditioning.
