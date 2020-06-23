Rent Calculator
4008 Tennessee Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM
4008 Tennessee Ave
4008 Tennessee Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4008 Tennessee Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Brick ranch with fresh paint and new carpet. Spacious bedrooms. Large yard.
(RLNE5409945)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4008 Tennessee Ave have any available units?
4008 Tennessee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4008 Tennessee Ave have?
Some of 4008 Tennessee Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4008 Tennessee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Tennessee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Tennessee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4008 Tennessee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4008 Tennessee Ave offer parking?
No, 4008 Tennessee Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4008 Tennessee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Tennessee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Tennessee Ave have a pool?
No, 4008 Tennessee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Tennessee Ave have accessible units?
No, 4008 Tennessee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Tennessee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 Tennessee Ave has units with dishwashers.
