4006 Linsbury Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4006 Linsbury Court

4006 Linsbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Linsbury Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Linsbury Court have any available units?
4006 Linsbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4006 Linsbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Linsbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Linsbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Linsbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Linsbury Court offer parking?
No, 4006 Linsbury Court does not offer parking.
Does 4006 Linsbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Linsbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Linsbury Court have a pool?
No, 4006 Linsbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Linsbury Court have accessible units?
No, 4006 Linsbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Linsbury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Linsbury Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Linsbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 Linsbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.
