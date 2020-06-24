Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4001 Elmdale Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4001 Elmdale Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4001 Elmdale Ct
4001 Elmdale Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4001 Elmdale Court, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4600755)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4001 Elmdale Ct have any available units?
4001 Elmdale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 4001 Elmdale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Elmdale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Elmdale Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Elmdale Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 4001 Elmdale Ct offer parking?
No, 4001 Elmdale Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4001 Elmdale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Elmdale Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Elmdale Ct have a pool?
No, 4001 Elmdale Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Elmdale Ct have accessible units?
No, 4001 Elmdale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Elmdale Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 Elmdale Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Elmdale Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 Elmdale Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte