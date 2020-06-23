All apartments in Charlotte
400 Huntsmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

400 Huntsmoor Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Huntsmoor Drive have any available units?
400 Huntsmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 400 Huntsmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
400 Huntsmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Huntsmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Huntsmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 400 Huntsmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 400 Huntsmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 400 Huntsmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Huntsmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Huntsmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 400 Huntsmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 400 Huntsmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 400 Huntsmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Huntsmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Huntsmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Huntsmoor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Huntsmoor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
