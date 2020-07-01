3973 Mohawk Court

Amenities

Beautiful roomy 2 bedroom condo with 1 full bath on 2nd Floor. Walk-in closet in one bedroom. Community swimming pool located less than a minute walk! Wonderful high-end vinyl plank floors. Brand new HVAC system to be installed in November 2019. Central A/C and gas heat. New paint in 2018. Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, electric range/oven. Keypad entry so no keys required but available. Water already paid so YOUR savings can be about $25-$40 per month! $50 Nonrefundable application fee per applicant. Gross income per month must be at least 3 times the rent. No prior evictions or bankruptcies in the last 5 years. Good rental history is a plus! Flexible lease terms but we ARE LOOKING FOR HIGH QUALITY TENANT(S) THAT WANT TO BE HERE FOR A LONG TIME. High quality tenant(s) can receive PERFORMANCE BONUS once they move out such as paying on or before the 1st of the month through Zelle! Other performance bonus details provided during open house.