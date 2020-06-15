Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3962 Damask Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3962 Damask Drive
3962 Damask Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3962 Damask Drive, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bath in an established community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3962 Damask Drive have any available units?
3962 Damask Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3962 Damask Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3962 Damask Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3962 Damask Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3962 Damask Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3962 Damask Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3962 Damask Drive offers parking.
Does 3962 Damask Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3962 Damask Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3962 Damask Drive have a pool?
No, 3962 Damask Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3962 Damask Drive have accessible units?
No, 3962 Damask Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3962 Damask Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3962 Damask Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3962 Damask Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3962 Damask Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
