Charlotte, NC
3959 Damask Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:53 PM

3959 Damask Drive

3959 Damask Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3959 Damask Dr, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3959 Damask Drive have any available units?
3959 Damask Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3959 Damask Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3959 Damask Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3959 Damask Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3959 Damask Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3959 Damask Drive offer parking?
No, 3959 Damask Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3959 Damask Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3959 Damask Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3959 Damask Drive have a pool?
No, 3959 Damask Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3959 Damask Drive have accessible units?
No, 3959 Damask Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3959 Damask Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3959 Damask Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3959 Damask Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3959 Damask Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
