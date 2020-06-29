All apartments in Charlotte
Location

3941 Yorkford Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Yorkford Drive have any available units?
3941 Yorkford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3941 Yorkford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Yorkford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Yorkford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3941 Yorkford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3941 Yorkford Drive offer parking?
No, 3941 Yorkford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3941 Yorkford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 Yorkford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Yorkford Drive have a pool?
No, 3941 Yorkford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Yorkford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3941 Yorkford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Yorkford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Yorkford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3941 Yorkford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3941 Yorkford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
