Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3936 Arbor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3936 Arbor Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3936 Arbor Lane
3936 Arbor Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3936 Arbor Ln, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location next Park Road Shopping Center, easy access to I-77 and a short drive to Uptown. New coat of paint and newly installed laminate floors. Room in the closet for a stack washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3936 Arbor Lane have any available units?
3936 Arbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3936 Arbor Lane have?
Some of 3936 Arbor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3936 Arbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3936 Arbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 Arbor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3936 Arbor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3936 Arbor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3936 Arbor Lane offers parking.
Does 3936 Arbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3936 Arbor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 Arbor Lane have a pool?
No, 3936 Arbor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3936 Arbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 3936 Arbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 Arbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3936 Arbor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte