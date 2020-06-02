Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3932 Queens Bridge Rd.
Home
Charlotte, NC
3932 Queens Bridge Rd
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM
3932 Queens Bridge Rd
3932 Queensbridge Rd
No Longer Available
Location
3932 Queensbridge Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Townhouse for rent - Great 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2511587)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3932 Queens Bridge Rd have any available units?
3932 Queens Bridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3932 Queens Bridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Queens Bridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Queens Bridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 Queens Bridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3932 Queens Bridge Rd offer parking?
No, 3932 Queens Bridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3932 Queens Bridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 Queens Bridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Queens Bridge Rd have a pool?
No, 3932 Queens Bridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Queens Bridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 3932 Queens Bridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Queens Bridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 Queens Bridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3932 Queens Bridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3932 Queens Bridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
