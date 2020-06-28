3930 Tamelane Drive

Amenities

Renovated Large Split Level Home in Emerging Area. - Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom/3 bath Craftsman Split Level in e within walking emerging neighborhood minutes to Midwood and Noda and plenty of shops, and dining.. Gorgeous interior with a large living room, dining area and tons of natural light! wood floors and tile except the family room and 1 of the bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen with ss appliances ss fridge , plenty of cabinets with granite tops. 2.5 bathrooms! Master Bedroom. Master Bath includes stand up shower stall. New exterior paint. Spacious fenced yard at rear perfect for entertaining.



