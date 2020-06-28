All apartments in Charlotte
3930 Tamelane Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

3930 Tamelane Drive

3930 Tamerlane · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Tamerlane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Large Split Level Home in Emerging Area. - Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom/3 bath Craftsman Split Level in e within walking emerging neighborhood minutes to Midwood and Noda and plenty of shops, and dining.. Gorgeous interior with a large living room, dining area and tons of natural light! wood floors and tile except the family room and 1 of the bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen with ss appliances ss fridge , plenty of cabinets with granite tops. 2.5 bathrooms! Master Bedroom. Master Bath includes stand up shower stall. New exterior paint. Spacious fenced yard at rear perfect for entertaining.

(RLNE5121855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Tamelane Drive have any available units?
3930 Tamelane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Tamelane Drive have?
Some of 3930 Tamelane Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Tamelane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Tamelane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Tamelane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Tamelane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3930 Tamelane Drive offer parking?
No, 3930 Tamelane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3930 Tamelane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 Tamelane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Tamelane Drive have a pool?
No, 3930 Tamelane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Tamelane Drive have accessible units?
No, 3930 Tamelane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Tamelane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 Tamelane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
