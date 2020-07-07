All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3930 Huntmeadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3930 Huntmeadow Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

3930 Huntmeadow Drive

3930 Huntmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3930 Huntmeadow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Charlotte. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 22nd 2020. $1,100/month rent. $1,100 security deposit required. Contact Anthony Acosta at 336-485-8607 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Huntmeadow Drive have any available units?
3930 Huntmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Huntmeadow Drive have?
Some of 3930 Huntmeadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Huntmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Huntmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Huntmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 Huntmeadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3930 Huntmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Huntmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 3930 Huntmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 Huntmeadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Huntmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3930 Huntmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3930 Huntmeadow Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 3930 Huntmeadow Drive has accessible units.
Does 3930 Huntmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 Huntmeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte