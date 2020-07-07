3930 Huntmeadow Drive

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Charlotte. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 22nd 2020. $1,100/month rent. $1,100 security deposit required. Contact Anthony Acosta at 336-485-8607 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.