3929 Westway Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM
1 of 1
3929 Westway Dr
3929 Westway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3929 Westway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE2832414)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3929 Westway Dr have any available units?
3929 Westway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3929 Westway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Westway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Westway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3929 Westway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3929 Westway Dr offer parking?
No, 3929 Westway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3929 Westway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 Westway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Westway Dr have a pool?
No, 3929 Westway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3929 Westway Dr have accessible units?
No, 3929 Westway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Westway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 Westway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3929 Westway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3929 Westway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
