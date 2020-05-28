All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

3924 Mohawk

3924 Mohawk Court · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Mohawk Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo. 2nd Floor Unit with storage closet. Great Neighborhood, Freshly Painted, New Carpet, Pool and Club House, shopping and bus lines are nearby, short ride to Uptown and Concord Mills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Mohawk have any available units?
3924 Mohawk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3924 Mohawk currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Mohawk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Mohawk pet-friendly?
No, 3924 Mohawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3924 Mohawk offer parking?
No, 3924 Mohawk does not offer parking.
Does 3924 Mohawk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Mohawk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Mohawk have a pool?
Yes, 3924 Mohawk has a pool.
Does 3924 Mohawk have accessible units?
No, 3924 Mohawk does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Mohawk have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 Mohawk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3924 Mohawk have units with air conditioning?
No, 3924 Mohawk does not have units with air conditioning.
