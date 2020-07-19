All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3924 Broadview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3924 Broadview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3924 Broadview Drive

3924 Broadview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3924 Broadview Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Broadview Drive have any available units?
3924 Broadview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3924 Broadview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Broadview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Broadview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 Broadview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3924 Broadview Drive offer parking?
No, 3924 Broadview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3924 Broadview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Broadview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Broadview Drive have a pool?
No, 3924 Broadview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Broadview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3924 Broadview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Broadview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 Broadview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3924 Broadview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3924 Broadview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte