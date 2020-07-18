All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3922 Armitage

3922 Armitage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Armitage Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great Ranch Home In Desirable Winchester Neighborhood. - Very nice home in swim/tennis community. 12' ceilings. Bright and open great room with lots of windows for natural light. Great room has wood burning fireplace. New wood laminate flooring in great room and hall. Master bath has dual vanities and separate tub and shower.. Large rear deck and exterior storage.

(RLNE4580519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Armitage have any available units?
3922 Armitage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Armitage have?
Some of 3922 Armitage's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Armitage currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Armitage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Armitage pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Armitage is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Armitage offer parking?
No, 3922 Armitage does not offer parking.
Does 3922 Armitage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Armitage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Armitage have a pool?
Yes, 3922 Armitage has a pool.
Does 3922 Armitage have accessible units?
No, 3922 Armitage does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Armitage have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 Armitage does not have units with dishwashers.
