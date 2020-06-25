3921 Carlyle Drive

Gorgeous brick ranch in Westerly Hills. This property is located in a quiet neighborhood within a few miles of center city and an easy drive to 77. Brand new roof, AC and hot water tank. Large fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
