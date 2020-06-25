All apartments in Charlotte
3921 Carlyle Drive

3921 Carlyle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3921 Carlyle Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous brick ranch in Westerly Hills. This property is located in a quiet neighborhood within a few miles of center city and an easy drive to 77. Brand new roof, AC and hot water tank. Large fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Carlyle Drive have any available units?
3921 Carlyle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Carlyle Drive have?
Some of 3921 Carlyle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Carlyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Carlyle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Carlyle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3921 Carlyle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3921 Carlyle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Carlyle Drive offers parking.
Does 3921 Carlyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Carlyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Carlyle Drive have a pool?
No, 3921 Carlyle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Carlyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3921 Carlyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Carlyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 Carlyle Drive has units with dishwashers.
